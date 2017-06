ಸಾಲ ಮನ್ನಾ ವಿಚಾರ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ, ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್, ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ಎಲೆಕ್ಷನ್ ಅಜೆಂಡಾ?

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Compelled to react to the burning issue of farmers' protests across the country and the rush to please the farming community, political parties have their eyes set on farm loans. The Congress, BJP as well as the JD(S) are attempting to make an agenda out of Rs 50,000 crore farm loan in election-bound Karnataka. With the government undecided on loan waiver, parties are in a race to gain the most out of farmers hit by consecutive droughts.