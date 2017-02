ರೋಹಿತ್ ಚಕ್ರತೀರ್ಥರಿಗೆ ಕಾಮತ ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠಾನದ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Monday, February 27, 2017, 16:16 [IST]

Rahoth Chakrathirtha, a prolific and fearless Kannada writer, columnist, freelance journalist has been awarded Dr. Krishnanand Kamat annual award by Krishnanand Kamat Pratishthana, Honnavar. The function will be held on 11th March in Bengaluru. Dr. Jyotsna Kamat will preside over. SL Bhyrappa will release the book.