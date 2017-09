ಕಾವೇರಿ ದಡದಲ್ಲಿ ಪುಷ್ಕರ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ, ತೀರ್ಥ ಸ್ನಾನ ಮಾಡಿದ ಭಕ್ತರು

Karnataka

ಬಿಎಂ ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

English summary

Lakhs of devotees takes holy dip in the Cauveri river on Tuesday on the occasion of Cauvery Pushkar Mela. Cauvery Pushkar Mela is celebrating after 12 years in Bhagamandala, Srirangapatna and Hassan’s Ramanathapura.