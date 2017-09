'ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಿಂದ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಕಿತ್ತೊಗೆಯಲು ಜನ ಬಯಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ, ಅದಕ್ಕೆ ಸಿದ್ಧರಾಗಿ'

Karnataka

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

On Monday, the BJP in Karnataka set out a road map to face the upcoming assembly elections. Prakash Javadekar and Piyush Goyal met with party leaders and put in place a plan to take on the Congress and JD(S) in the elections.