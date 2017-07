ಕಾರವಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೂತುಹೋದ ಟೆಕ್ಕಿಯ ಕೊಲೆ ರಹಸ್ಯ!

Districts

ಕಾರವಾರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Body of software engineer from Kodagu murdered one month ago in Karwar exumed and handed over to the relatives on 8th July. The techie Nishanth was working in Mangaluru, had gone for an interview to Bengaluru, but got murdered on the way in Karwar.