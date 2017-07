ಮಗನ ಶವದ ಪಕ್ಕವೇ ಮೂರು ದಿನ ಕಳೆದ ತಾಯಿ!

Districts

ಕಾರವಾರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

An 85-year-old mother had to spend 3 days along with the body of his son, unable to communicate to the people, as she is bed ridden. Son was alocohol addict and died 3 days back due to ill health. The incident happened in Mathakeri village in Ankola taluk in Uttara Kannada.