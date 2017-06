'ಬಂದ್' ಜಿಲ್ಲಾವಾರು ಮಾಹಿತಿ: ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಉರುಳುಸೇವೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Monday, June 12, 2017

English summary

Call for Karnataka Bandh in state has recieves mixed reaction across various parts of the state. Kolar, Chikmagaluru, Ramanagar and some of the districts recive massive heat from the protesters. In Hubli, Navalagunda and some other parts in is avarage. But, in Chitradurga, Bellary, Davanagere no effect of Bandh.