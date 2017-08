Karnataka

Gururaj

English summary

Minor relief for N.R.Santosh in K.S.Eshwarappa personal assistant Vinay kidnap attempt case. Bengaluru court adjourned hearing till August 30, 2016. Mahalakshmi layout police appealed court for cancellation of N.R.Santosh bail. N.R.Santosh main accused in the case and he is personal assistant of B.S.Yeddyurappa.