ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ಪಡೆದ ವಾರದೊಳಗೆ ಕತ್ತಲಾದ ಕುಗ್ರಾಮ ಮೇದಿನಿ

ದೇವರಾಜ ನಾಯ್ಕ, ಕಾರವಾರ

English summary

Medini village in Kumta taluk in Uttara Kannada district is submerged in dark again. Thanks to heavy rain and powerful wind, the electric polls have fallen and electricity connection is cut. The remote village had got the electricity only a week back.