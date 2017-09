ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಚಲೋಗೆ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಲ್ಲಿ ತಡೆ, ನಾಯಕರು ವಶಕ್ಕೆ

Karnataka

Gururaj

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

#MangaluruChalo rally: Clash between Police and BJP workers in Karnataka's Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/giu9Sb9bIo

English summary

Several BJP leaders including Pratap Simha, Shobha Karandlaje, R.Ashok were detained by the police in Freedom Park. BJP began its ‘Mangaluru Chalo’ bike rally in Bengaluru on Tuesday.