English summary

In what came as relief to the Karnataka government the Supreme court on Monday allowed the state to file a fresh petition with the tribunal over Mahadayi water sharing row. The order was passed in the hearing of a special leave petition filed in the SC by the Karnataka government after the Mahadayi water dispute tribunal dismissed its petition earlier. ಮಹದಾಯಿ ವಿವಾದ : ಮತ್ತೆ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಲು ರಾಜ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಅನುಮತಿ