ಕುಷ್ಟಗಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಿಯತಮೆ ಮೇಲೆ ಮಾರಣಾಂತಿಕ ಹಲ್ಲೆ; ಪ್ರಿಯತಮ ಪರಾರಿ

ಮೂರು ವರ್ಷಗಳಿಂದ ಪ್ರೀತಿಸಿ, ಇತ್ತೀಚೆಗೆ ಮದುವೆಯಾಗಲೊಲ್ಲೆ ಎಂದವಳ ಮೇಲೆ ರಾಕ್ಷಸನಂತೆ ಎರಗಿಬಿದ್ದ ಪ್ರಿಯತಮ; ಯುವತಿಯ ಕತ್ತು ಕೊಯ್ದು, ಪೆಟ್ರೋಲ್ ಸುರಿದು ಕೊಲ್ಲುವ ಯತ್ನ.

Story first published: Saturday, March 25, 2017, 13:31 [IST]

A disappointed lover slits his sweetheart's throat to kill her as she opposed to get married with him. The incident took place in outskirts of Kushtagi, Koppal district on March 25, 2017. In the incident the girl and her mother who was also attacked by lover boy has been admitted to nearby hospital.