Live : ಗೌರಿ ಹತ್ಯೆ ವಿರೋಧಿಸಿ ಪ್ರತಿರೋಧ ಸಮಾವೇಶ ಆರಂಭ

Karnataka

Gururaj

Gauri Lankesh Hatya Virodhi Vedike has organized a mega procession today in Bengaluru for justice

English summary

The forum ‘Gauri Lankesh Hathya Virodhi Horata Vedike’ organized national-level resistance convention to condemn the murder on September 12, 2017 at Central College grounds, Bengaluru.