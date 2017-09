ಪತ್ನಿ ರಾಜಕಾರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಬರುವ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಜನಾರ್ದನ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ ಹೇಳುವುದೇನು?

Districts

Janardhana Reddy says, his wife Lakshmi Aruna will not contest for Karnataka assembly elections 2018

English summary

Former minister Janardhana Reddy said his wife Lakshmi Aruna will not contest for Karnataka assembly elections 2018. He denied the reports that Lakshmi Aruna will contest for election form Gangavathi constituency, Koppal.