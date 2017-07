1 ವಾರದಲ್ಲಿಯೇ SSLC 2017 ಪೂರಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟ

Karnataka

Ramesh B

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, July 10, 2017, 18:25 [IST]

English summary

Karnataka SSLC supplementary results 2017: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is likely to declare the results for the class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary exam 2017 this week. Candidates who have appeared for this exam can check their result from the official website of the Board.