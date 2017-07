ಬೇಸಾಯ ಉತ್ತೇಜಿಸಲು ಅಂಕೋಲಾದಲ್ಲಿ 'ಕೃಷಿ ಹಬ್ಬ'

Districts

ದೇವರಾಜ ನಾಯ್ಕ, ಕಾರವಾರ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

'Krishi Habba' was organized to encourage agriculture in Basagod village in Ankola taluk in Uttara Kannada district. Sri Basavamurthy Madara Channaiah of Chitradurga matha inaugurated. Agriculture has been grossly neglected in India and farmers are migrating towards city in search of jobs.