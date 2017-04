ಎಸಿಬಿ ಬಲೆಗೆ ಬಿದ್ದ ಯಲಬುರ್ಗಾ ಪಟ್ಟಣ ಪಂಚಾಯತ್ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, April 21, 2017, 18:45 [IST]

English summary

Anti corruption bureau police nabbed two officials red hand, when they receiving 15,000 rupees from a contractor. Elaburga town panchayat JE Omkarmurthy has received 15,000 bribe trough Mahantesh Ningappa from a water contractor in Koppal.