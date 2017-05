ಐಎಎಸ್ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಲೋಕಾಯುಕ್ತಕ್ಕೆ ದೂರು ಸಲ್ಲಿಕೆ!

ಐಎಎಸ್ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಕಿರುಕುಳ ಆರೋಪಿಸಿ ಕೆಎಎಸ್​ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿ ಕೆ. ಮಥಾಯಿ ಅವರು ಬುಧವಾರ (ಮೇ 24)ದಂದು ಲೋಕಾಯುಕ್ತಕ್ಕೆ ದೂರು ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 13:34 [IST]

English summary

Senior KAS officer K Mathai, who had exposed the hoarding scam in BBMP and a multi-crore scam in allotment of sites by Mandya Urban Development Authority, has now come out openly against some IAS officers for allegedly harassing him and submitted complaint to Lokayukta.