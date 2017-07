ಮೈದುಂಬಿ ಹರಿಯುತ್ತಿದೆ ಕಾರವಾರದ ನಯನ ಮನೋಹರ ಗೋಲಾರಿ ಜಲಪಾತ

Districts

ಕಾರವಾರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

With the onset of the monsoon, the Golari Falls of Karwar, the point at which the river drops from a height of 65 ft has regained its charm. Tourists are thronging the place to enjoy the resplendent beauty of the waterfall.