ಭ್ರಷ್ಟಾಚಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವೇ ನಂಬರ್ ಒನ್

ಸೆಂಟರ್ ಫಾರ್ ಮೀಡಿಯಾ ಸ್ಟಡೀಸ್ ಎಂಬ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ದೇಶದ 20 ಪ್ರಮುಖ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಇತ್ತೀಚೆಗೆ ತಾನು ಸಮೀಕ್ಷಾ ವರದಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಸ್ತಾಪ.

Story first published: Friday, April 28, 2017, 7:43 [IST]

English summary

Karnataka earned the dubious distinction of being the most corrupt state in the country. A survey which covered 20 states found that Karnataka was followed by Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The survey conducted by the Center for Media Studies covered around 3,000 persons in both rural and urban areas.