ಈಗಲ್ ಟನ್ ರೆಸಾರ್ಟ್ ಗೆ 982 ಕೋಟಿ ದಂಡ ಹಾಕಿದ್ದು ಏಕೆ?

Karnataka

Gururaj

English summary

The Income Tax department is conducting raids at the Eagleton Golf resort near Bengaluru. Government of Karnataka had asked the resort to pay a penalty bill of Rs 982 crore. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting on July 27. Cabinet has decided to ask the resort to pay Rs 982 crore as penalty to regularise 77 acres of land encroached by it or surrender it to the government.