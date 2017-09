ದೇಶದಲ್ಲೇ ಮೊದಲ 'ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ವಾಹನ ನೀತಿ' ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಜಾರಿ

Karnataka

With the #ElectricVehiclePolicy we aim to make #Bengaluru the #ElectricVehicleHub of India. Will encourage manufacturing of EVs & batteries.

The Karnataka government on Wednesday approved ‘Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy 2017’ with the aim to make Bengaluru as the ‘Electric Vehicle Hub of India’. Under this policy government will encourage manufacturing of Electric Vehicle and batteries.