49 ಹೊಸ ತಾಲೂಕುಗಳು 2018 ಜನವರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಸ್ತಿತ್ವಕ್ಕೆ

#Karnataka to have 49 new taluks from January 2018. #Yelahanka will be new taluk in #Bengaluru . @CMofKarnataka had assured in budget speech. pic.twitter.com/7Ne86sSiow

The Karnataka Government, through an order dated September 6, 2017, gave its in-principle administrative approval for the creation of 49 new taluks in the state. The new taluks will come into existence with effect from January 2018.