ಸಿಇಟಿ 2017 ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟ, 1 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಆನ್ಲೈನಲ್ಲಿ ಲಭ್ಯ

Story first published: Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 10:55 [IST]

The Karnataka CET results 2017 will be announced today. The results are expected to be announced by 1 PM. Results can be accessed on the official website. The CET results were postponed due to a delay in the announcement of the CBSE Class 12 results 2017.