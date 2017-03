ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಲನಚಿತ್ರ ನೋಡಬಯಸುವವರ ಬಾಯಿಗೆ ಶ್ಯಾವಿಗೆ ಪಾಯಸ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 15:41 [IST]

English summary

Chief minister Siddaramaiah in his budget speech has given some good news to Kannada movie lovers. He has fixed entry fee to Rs 200 in any film theatre in Karnataka. Also, he has made Kannada movie show compulsory betweetn 1.30 to 7.30 in evening.