ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಬಂದ್ : ಬಸ್ ಸಂಚಾರ, ಹೋಟೆಲ್, ಸ್ಕೂಲ್ ಓಪನ್ ಇರುತ್ತಾ?

Story first published: Sunday, June 11, 2017, 8:38 [IST]

English summary

Karnataka Bandh on June 12: What will be closed, what will be open?. KSRTC and BMTC employees not supporting for bandh. No holiday for Schools, Colleges, Government employees, then who is supporting the bandh called by Vatal Nagaraj