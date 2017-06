ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಜಿಎಸ್ಟಿ ಮಸೂದೆಗೆ ಅವಿರೋಧವಾಗಿ ಒಪ್ಪಿಗೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

With less than a month left for the rollout of the GST, the 'Karnataka Goods and Services Tax Bill, 2017' was unanimously passed by the state assembly here today. Before Karnataka, as many as 24 states and Union Territories had passed the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) bill in their respective legislative assemblies.