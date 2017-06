ಮಾಸ್ಟರ್ ಪ್ಲಾನ್ ನೊಂದಿಗೆ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ ಬರ್ತಾ ಇದ್ದಾರೆ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Saturday, June 24, 2017, 15:12 [IST]

BJP National President Amit Shah will be in Karnataka in August for three days visit. The recent happenings in state politics and steps taken by CM Siddaramaiah to waive off farmers loan upto 8,000 crores has disturbed state BJP says some sources. It has been analyzed as the changes in recent political scenario made Amit Shah to visit Karnatka to design a new strategy for the assembly elections in 2018.