ಶಾಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕನ್ನಡ ಕಡ್ಡಾಯಗೊಳಿಸಿದ ಸರಕಾರ ಸಿದ್ಧತೆ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡಿಲ್ವೆ?

Karnataka

ಅನುಷಾ ರವಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, July 14, 2017, 16:57 [IST]

English summary

The Karnataka government has made Kannada a compulsory subject in all schools irrespective of boards across the state. The government, however, is brushing a bigger problem under the carpet. Neither has the government prescribed textbooks to be used for first, second and third language nor are there enough textbooks.