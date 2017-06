ಜಿಲ್ಲಾ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಘಟಕಗಳ ಬಿಕ್ಕಟ್ಟು ಶಮನಕ್ಕೆ ವೇಣುಗೋಪಾಲ್ ಪ್ರವಾಸ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal will arrive in Bengaluru on a four-day visit on June 27. He will participate in a function organised at Kodalasangama in Bagalkot district to felicitate S R Patil following his appointment as KPCC Working president (north Karnataka). Venugopal will later visit Hassan, Mangaluru and Mysuru to interact with the party’s district units there.