ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಉರುಳಿಸಿದ 'ಹೊರಟ್ಟಿ' ದಾಳಕ್ಕೆ ಮರುಳಾಗುವುದೇ ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್?

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, June 15, 2017, 12:51 [IST]

English summary

The Congress embarrassed by the move of JDS in Karnataka Legislative Coucil. As Congress wants to replace Speaker DH Shankarmurthi of BJP, it has sought help fro, JDS. But, JDS has turned its face towards BJP. Hence, Congress face embarrassment in Council.