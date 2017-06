ಜನಾರ್ದನ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ, ಎಚ್ಡಿಕೆ ಗಣಿಗಾರಿಕೆಗೆ ಹೊಸ ತಿರುವು! ಸಿಡಿಯುತ್ತಾ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ ಬಾಂಬ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, June 12, 2017, 10:07 [IST]

English summary

Jantakal illegal mining case: Special Investigation Team (SIT) sent a notice to BJP leader Janardhana Reddy to appear on June 13. Janardhana Reddy has said that he would submit the documents of proof against former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy to the Special Investigation Team on June 13.