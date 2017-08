ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಸಂಚಿಗೆ ಐಟಿ ದುರ್ಬಳಕೆ : ಕಿಡಿಕಾರಿದ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ

Karnataka

Sachhidananda Acharya

@IncomeTaxIndia is dancing to the tunes of @PMOIndia & @AmitShah . To wipe out the opposition parties is @BJP4India 's vicious agenda. https://t.co/kxNpLTQ5M2

English summary

In order to meet political conspiracies, IT department has been used. This is not fair in politics says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah after Income Tax officials raid on DK Shivakumar’s house and office premises.