ಕರ್ನಾಟಕಕ್ಕೆ ಈ ಬಾರಿ ಸಾಧಾರಣ ಮುಂಗಾರು ಮಳೆ

Moderate to heavy rain will continue over #Kerala , Coastal #Karnataka , Andaman and Nicobar Islands. https://t.co/2JXRGWs2jY @KeralaTourism

Story first published: Monday, June 5, 2017, 15:35 [IST]

English summary

Indian Meteorological Department has forecast a normal monsoon in Karnataka. Karnataka is suffering from severe drought consecutively for the past three years. South-West monsoon is delayed will enter Karnataka by June 10.