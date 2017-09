ಗೌರಿ ಹತ್ಯೆ ಪ್ರಕರಣ ಸಿಬಿಐಗೆ ನೀಡಿ, ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸರಕಾರದ ಮೇಲೆ ನಂಬಿಕೆ ಇಲ್ಲ : ಇಂದ್ರಜಿತ್

Karnataka

Sachhidananda Acharya

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

#WhoKilledGauri | I'm requesting for a CBI probe because I have no faith in Karnataka's Home Ministry: Indrajeet Lankesh, Gauri's brother pic.twitter.com/Ad7CA6oDyI

English summary

Gauri Lankesh murder case: "I'm requesting for a CBI probe because I have no faith in Karnataka's Home Ministry," said murderer Gauri Lankesh's brother Indrajeet Lankesh.