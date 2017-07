ಚಿಕ್ಕಬಳ್ಳಾಪುರದ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಶಾಸಕ ಡಾ. ಕೆ. ಸುಧಾಕರ್ ರಾಜೀನಾಮೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

I am resigning as Chikkaballapur MLA at 11am tmrw. Indebted to people of Chikkaballapur, my party, KPCC president, Mistry, @CMofKarnataka

English summary

Chikkaballapur MLA Dr. Sudhakar K said that he will resign to MLA post on Friday July 7, indebted to people of Chikkaballapur.