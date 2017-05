ಕೊಪ್ಪಳದ ಹುಲಿಗೆಮ್ಮ ದೇವಿ ಉತ್ಸವಕ್ಕೆ ಹೋಗೋಣ ಬನ್ನಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, May 6, 2017, 11:52 [IST]

Huligemma Devi temple maha rathotsava festival in Huligi village will be held from 20th May. Huligemma temple comes in Huligi village in Munirabad taluk in Koppal district. Thousands of devotees throng to this historical pilgrim place to seek blessings of Huligemma.