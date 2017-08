ಚನ್ನಪಟ್ಟಣದ ಬಳಿ ಚಾಕು ತೋರಿಸಿ ಕೇರಳ ಪ್ರವಾಸಿಗರ ದರೋಡೆ

Districts

ಒನ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Passengers of a Kerala state transport bus were robbed by four knife-wielding masked men in the wee hours of Thursday morning at Channapatna, around 60km from Bengaluru on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.