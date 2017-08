ಪತ್ರಕರ್ತರಿಗಾಗಿ ಹರ್ಮನ್ ಮೊಗ್ಲಿಂಗ್ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಸ್ಥಾಪನೆ

Karnataka

Gururaj

English summary

The Bengaluru Urban District Union of Working Journalist will be instituting the Hermaan Mogling Life Time Achievement Award to recognize the works of a journalist from Karnataka selected by an eminent Jury. The Award to be presented every year starting from 2017, will comprise a certificate, medallion with the embossed image of Mogling and cash prize of rupees one lakh.