ಮಡಿಕೇರಿ, ಆಗುಂಬೆ ಸೇರಿ ರಾಜ್ಯಾದ್ಯಂತ ಧಾರಾಕಾರ ಮಳೆ

Karnataka

Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

Heavy rainfall occurred throughout Karnataka in last 24 hours. Maximum rainfall occurred in Madikeri and Agumbe with 9cm each. And 7cm rainfall observed in Sullia (Dakshina Kannada), Manki (Uttara Kannada) and Saidapur (Yadgir).