ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಕರಾವಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಎಡೆಬಿಡದೆ ಸುರಿಯುತ್ತಿದೆ ಭಾರೀ ಮಳೆ

Karnataka

Sachhidananda Acharya

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Coastal Karnataka as well as the Kerala region witnessed heavy rains in last few days. In a span of 24 hours ending at 8.30am of 19th July 2017, Highest 199mm rain fall observed in Chikkamagalur's Sringeri. Mangaluru recorded a good 47 mm of rainfall, Karwar 36.4 mm, Madikeri 27 mm and Honavar 7 mm and agumbe 73.4mm on Monday.