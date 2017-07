ಆಕೆಯ ಬದುಕಲ್ಲಿ 'ಚೈತ್ರ'ಮಾಸ ಮೂಡಿಸೋದು ನಿಮ್ಮ ಕೈಯಲ್ಲಿದೆ

Karnataka

Trupti Hegde

English summary

Here is a heart melting story of a woman who is suffering from gangrene in her Small intestines. She needs help of everyone. She needs more than 30 lakhs for her treatment. Her Bank account details are as follows: Chaitra S. A/c: 64197559239, IFSC:- SBIN0040050 Branch: Arakalgud. Pone Number: +918618308030, 9731536616