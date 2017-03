ನೀರಿನ ವಿಚಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಹಾಸನ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗೆ ಅನ್ಯಾಯವಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂಬ ವಿಚಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಮುನಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ದೇವೇಗೌಡರು.

Story first published: Saturday, March 4, 2017, 16:48 [IST]

English summary

Former Prime Minister and JDS Supremo H.D. Devegowda alleged that the state government is following step mother attitude regarding the water issue of Hassan District. The veteran politician said that he has decided to start hunger strike till death in front of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's house soon.