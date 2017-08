ಕೆಪಿಸಿಸಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಗೆ ತೀವ್ರ ಖಂಡನೆ

Karnataka

Balaraj Tantry

English summary

Havyaka Mahamandala angry on KPCC Working President Dinesh Gundu Rao tweet on Ramachandrapura Math. In his tweet Dinesh Gundurao mentioned, why people will believe godmen like Asaraam Bapu, Nithyananda, Ramachandrapura Math.