ಕೊಪ್ಪಳ : ದುಬೈನಲ್ಲಿ ಕಿರುಕುಳಕ್ಕೊಳಗಾಗಿದ್ದ ಮಹಿಳೆ ವಾಪಸ್

English summary

Koppal based woman Chand Sultana returns home after being harassed in Dubai. Chand Sultana and few other Muslim women were taken to Dubai for Quran recital on a promise of 40,000 per month. Chand Sultana husband Baba Jaan approached BJP MP Sanganna Karadi about harassment . With the help of External Affairs Minister Chand Sultana reached the home.