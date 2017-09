ಗೌರಿ ಹತ್ಯೆ, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ ಗುಪ್ತಚರ ಇಲಾಖೆ ಸಹಕಾರ ಪಡೆದ ಪೊಲೀಸ್

Karnataka

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

The Karnataka police has reached out to the Telangana Intelligence Bureau in a bid to crack the Gauri Lankesh murder case. With the police investigating a possible naxal link to the murder, it has decided to seek inputs from the Telangana IB in this regard.