ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 18ರಂದು ಗದಗ-ವಾಡಿ ಹೊಸ ರೈಲ್ವೆ ಮಾರ್ಗ ಕಾಮಗಾರಿ ಪ್ರಾರಂಭ

Districts

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The 257 km-long Gadag-Wadi line passing through Koppal, Raichur, Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts and covering Yelburga, Kushtagi, Mudgal, Lingasugur, Shorapur and Shahpur is a prestigious project for the Railways will be launched Aug 18, 2017.