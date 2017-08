ಹಿಂದಿಯ 'ಜೀ' ಬದಲಿಗೆ ಕನ್ನಡದ 'ಅವರೆ'; ಇದು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸಿನ ಹೊಸ ಉಪಾಯ

Karnataka

ಅನುಷಾ ರವಿ

Thanks for the letter @DVSBJP ರವರೆ. This is a huge misconception. No lake is going to be de-notified. We are in fact reviving & filling them https://t.co/Cb3M5U0DDQ

English summary

Sensing the pulse of the people against Hindi imposition, the Congress in Karnataka seems to have quickly adapted. Instead of 'ji' as a suffix to names, Congress leaders are shifting to Kannada equivalent, 'avare', in a consciousness move to appeal to Kannadigas.