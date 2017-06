ಚಿಕ್ಕಮಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನಾಲ್ವರು ನಕ್ಸಲರು ಶರಣಾಗತಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Four Naxals -KG Krishnamurthy, Mungadaru Latha, Vikam Gowda, Kanyakumari will surrender before Chikkamagaluru DC Sathyavathi and SP Annamalai. H.S. Doreswamy and Gowri Lankesh, representatives of the civil society on the State committee will be present at the occasion.