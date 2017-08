Districts

ಕಾರವಾರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Five people have been killed and four injured as Maruti Swift car rammed still lorry near Ankola in Uttara Kannada district. The diseased are from Vijayapura. They were going to Kukke Subramanya in Dakshina Kannada. ಅಂಕೋಲಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಭೀಕರ ಕಾರು ಅಪಘಾತ : ಐವರ ದುರ್ಮರಣ